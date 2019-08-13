The Jonas Brothers Show Off 80s Swag in 'Only Human' Music Video

The Jonas Brothers are offering up '80s glory in their brand-new music video for their track "Only Human."

The video, made to look aged and fuzzy, begins with the trio taking the stage in a club adorned with neon lights and shimmering gold curtains. Kevin Jonas plays the song's reggae-infused guitar licks as Joe Jonas offers up the tracks first verse of the dance floor anthem.

In no time, the room is filled with bubbles as club-goers dance in perfect unison. By the time, Nick Jonas croons the second verse, the party heads out into the street where Joe stands on a vintage cab as fans circle the car, once against offering up some wonderfully over-the-top dance moves.

The video is packed with other hallmarks of the '80s, including Ray Bans, disco balls and colorful attire. However, arguably the best part is Joe singing and shouting into rows upon rows of old rotary phones.

Before the music video dropped on Tuesday, "Only Human" was already a hit. The track has reach the top 15 of Billboard's Pop Songs chart. It's the third single off the group's new album, Happiness Begins, after "Sucker and "Cool."

The video arrives almost a week after the Jonas Brothers kicked off their massive Happiness Begins tour in Miami. After the first show, ET spoke with the brothers backstage where they discussed what's changed since the last time they toured together.

"I think the thing that was most surprising to us [at] one of the first shows we did...was our fans were tipsy at the show, which was new for us -- we never played our music to people drinking, necessarily," Nick stated. "Now, that is sort of the objective at the show. We've literally crafted the show with that in mind. People want to come and have a good time."

Also on hand for the concert were the "J-Sisters" -- the performers' spouses, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Over the weekend, ET caught up with Chopra at the Beautycon Festival in L.A. where she shared her love and support for her husband Nick's band.

"My entire family's always there," she said of the tour. "I've just been to the one show right now in Miami because I'm working as well, but it's just such a beautiful vibe. The boys are so great."

She added: "I'm not gonna be on tour with them for the next 20 days because I'm off to do a movie, but whenever I go back, I fangirl. I love watching them do what they do best and it's incredible to see so many people be affected, not just by their music, but by them as brothers and as a family. I love [that] what they stand for is togetherness and family, and I think that's what the world needs to be more about."

Check out the new video above. See more on the Jonas Brothers and their wives below.

