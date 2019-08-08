Life has certainly changed for The Jonas Brothers when it comes to their current Happiness Begins Tour since the last time they toured six years ago.

ET's Kevin Frazier was exclusively with Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas backstage on Wednesday prior to their first tour stop in Miami, Florida, where they talked about now adding the element of wives and kids to touring. The massive 40-date tour, presented by the American Airlines Mastercard, runs through Oct. 20, ending in Los Angeles.

This tour is notable given that Joe and Nick are now married -- to actresses Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, respectively -- and Kevin now has two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina.

"It's an army," Kevin notes.

"They're all here tonight, so that should be good, and our parents are in town," Nick adds, referring to all three brothers' wives -- including Kevin's wife, Danielle -- who've dubbed themselves "the J sisters." "[Our brother] Frankie is in town. We got the extended family. It is an army."

Meanwhile, Joe jokes, "The VIP section is going to be pouring over."

Kevin shares that all their wives and family are going to be seated at the bar.

"Yeah, it's going to be a party," Joe tells ET.

As for Kevin's daughters getting to see their dad in their element for the first time, the eldest Jonas brother couldn't be more excited.

"Yeah, it's crazy," Kevin says. "Yesterday my girls showed up for the first time seeing the backstage and getting some special stuff for the road and they were in the best mood I think they've ever been, so I am just beyond excited to have them see this for the first time tonight."

"It's different, but we're enjoying every single moment," he continues. "The girls showed up yesterday and ran into uncle Nick and uncle Joe and we were just like, 'we're here.' You know, they're ready to go."

Tune in to ET on Thursday for more of our exclusive with the Jonas Brothers ahead of their Happiness Begins Tour.

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a stunning pic of herself with Danielle and Sophie, supporting their husbands.

"#Wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet," she wrote.

Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle were also all together at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers' documentary, Chasing Happiness, in June, and Nick and Joe talked to ET at the time about what it meant for the three to all be there.

"It's a dream come true," Nick told ET. "They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."

"We got them on their one day off!" Joe also noted.

