Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn't paying much attention to the internet's reactions to husband Nick Jonas' bulked-up bod.

ET exclusively spoke with the actress at Beautycon Festival LA on Saturday, where she opened up about all the social media attention her hubby received via social media last month while vacationing shirtless in Miami.

"I'm really not someone who concerns myself with people's opinions," Priyanka told ET's Lauren Zima. "I'm kind of like the 'live your life your way' kind of girl and I think so is he. And if people can find something to say about Nick's body, God help us."

Priyanka's appearance at the event comes just a few days after she supported Nick on the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour stop in Miami. While the two spend plenty of time together, they're often forced to go days apart with their hectic work schedules.

"I was with him until [Friday]. And I'll be with him [Sunday]," she said. "But we have a rule. We don't go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always [meet] wherever in the world we [are]."

Asked when she thinks Nick finds her most beautiful, Priyanka's answer was quite adorable. "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up," she revealed. " I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer.'"

"I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet," she added. "That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."

Priyanka's answer for when she thinks Nick is most attractive was equally as sweet: "All the time. All the freaking time."

Earlier in the interview, Priyanka also gushed about attending Beautycon for the first time ever.

"It's so cool to see everyone find their beauty and their expression through it, like through hair, makeup, wardrobe," she explained. "I mean, it's something that I do every day of my life. But just to see all of these different people come in here and do it their way is actually really cool."

"I'm a little overwhelmed," she continued. "I can't stop looking, like, 'Oh, that look! That look!' It's cool."

