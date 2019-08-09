Everything about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is headlining Beautycon LA 2019 this weekend, is pretty much perfect.

Her glowy, poreless skin, full, voluminous tresses, set of bold brows and, of course, her signature pillowy lips constantly make us wonder what does she do and how can we copy it, stat?

Now, we understand the actress is naturally blessed with her beauty, but you can't blame us for wanting to incorporate some Priyanka-approved beauty staples into our routine to get one step closer to looking like the stunner.

Thus, we've scoured the internet to find Priyanka's favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, which includes a mix of affordable drugstore items, easy DIY recipes and luxury splurges.

Ahead, shop the star's must-have beauty essentials, and don't forget to check out ET Live's coverage of Beautycon on Saturday and Sunday.

Amazon

For Harper's Bazaar's "Little Black Book" video series in 2018, Priyanka gushed about her love for organic coconut oil (her gal pal Meghan Markle is also a fan), which she uses to take off her makeup:

"It gets like a little oily and warm. Keep it on the face for a couple of minutes and then take a moist hand towel. I put that in hot water and then once it's moist, just sort of rub it against your skin gently like that and it exfoliates and hydrates at the same time. Just takes off all your makeup and that really helped with my dry skin."

The former beauty queen shared in another episode that she also applies coconut oil on the scalp to stimulate circulation. No wonder her locks are so full and luscious! $11 at Amazon

Amazon

In the same Bazaar interview, the actress revealed she uses rose water to create an ubtan face mask ("one of her favorite fixers"), a DIY skincare trick passed down from her mom, Madhu. Mix whole wheat flour, a pinch of turmeric, lime juice, plain yogurt and rose water until it turns into a paste-like consistency. Gently massage it on the face to exfoliate. Leave on for 15 to 20 minutes. Madhu also recommends mixing rose water and sugar as a lip scrub. $9 at Amazon

Dermstore

Before starting glam, the star's go-to makeup artist Pati Dubroff preps Priyanka's skin with this luxurious brightening facial treatment sheet mask, which Priyanka loves.

"They give this incredible plump glow and they just feel good. This one feels quite cool," Dubroff said in the makeup episode.

Dubroff also shared an essential pro tip for a glowy base: Only apply moisturizer on the perimeter of the face to avoid shine, and mattify the T-zone with a matte primer, instead of powder, prior to foundation. $160 at Dermstore

Sephora

Priyanka's full, shapely brows are what dreams are made of, and she doesn't let anyone else touch them (we don't blame her). In the same video, the 37-year-old stunner is seen filling in her signature arches with the widely beloved Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil. And she knows brows are one of the most important features.

"I change my eyebrows according to whatever character I want. I just think you can completely change your face because your eyebrows frame your face," she said. $24 at Sephora

Sephora

Makeup artist Yumi Mori painted Priyanka's face when she tied the knot with Nick Jonas last December. Yumi revealed on Instagram she used Marc Jacobs Beauty's Le Marc Crème Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous -- a pretty berry shade that enhanced her naturally plump, pillowy pout. $32 at Sephora

Ulta

Speaking of her lips, the activist told Well + Good in 2016 that Burt's Bees Lip Balm is a staple: “Nothing keeps my lips as soft and plump like Burt’s Bees, plus I love the hint of color that it gives my lips." $4 at Ulta

Amazon

Nordstrom

To keep her body smooth and moisturized, Mrs. Jonas previously told Byrdie she combines drugstore favorite Bio-Oil and a lush body butter from Diptyque: “It evens out the tone on your body. It is oily, so it’s best to do it at night. I do it in the day, though, too. I mix it with Diptyque’s body cream, which is really thick and smells like expensive, luxurious talcum powder.” $23 at Amazon (Bio-Oil), $90 at Nordstrom (Diptyque)

Nordstrom

Priyanka additionally praised this Bobbi Brown foundation in the shade Honey to be "perfect for my skin" and said it gives an "amazing glow." She also revealed to Into the Gloss a little goes a long way with this product and she only applies it on the nose and other shine-prone areas on the face for a natural finish.

