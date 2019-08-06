How to Watch ET Live's Coverage of Beautycon LA 2019

Beautycon LA is right around the corner and ET Live will be there to cover it all!

The two-day convention brings fans, influencers, entrepreneurs and celebrities in one room to connect, shop and talk all things beauty-related, featuring more than 150 brands (Anastasia Beverly Hills, Glossier, Too Faced and NYX, just to name a few), panels and special performances.

Headliners for this year include Ciara, Priyanka Chopra, Huda Kattan, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Bretman Rock and more.

Watch as ET Live tours the space with the event's host Jeannie Mai, catch up with Cardi B's makeup artist Erika La'Pearl and more!

Be sure to witness all the festivities and exclusive interviews on both Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. You can also stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

