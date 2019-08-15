Jonas Brothers to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are going to be extra "Cool" this year!

The Jonas Brothers will be making their grand return to the VMAs stage by performing remotely from an iconic location along the New Jersey shoreline, the network announced on Thursday.

It will mark Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas' first VMAs performance together in 11 years -- the last time they hit the stage at the annual awards show was in 2008, when they performed a rockin' rendition of "Lovebug." Additionally, the siblings are nominated in four categories this year, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop Video for "Sucker."

The JoBros join previously announced performers Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía and Bad Bunny. Video Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott is also set to take the stage, for a sure-to-be epic set.

Earlier this month, ET spoke with the JoBros ahead of their Happiness Begins tour show in Miami, Florida, where they discussed how touring has changed a decade later.

"I think the thing that was most surprising to us when one of the first shows we did back was our fans were tipsy at the show, which was new for us -- we never played our music to people drinking, necessarily," Nick joked. "Now, that is sort of the objective at the show. We've literally crafted the show with that in mind. People want to come have a good time."

Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the MTV VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hear more in the video below.

