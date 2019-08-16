Joe Jonas is gushing over his birthday celebrations!

On Thursday, the now 30-year-old singer was busy performing a Jonas Brothers concert in Washington, D.C., but he didn't let that stop him from ringing in a new decade.

In a video posted to Instagram, Nick Jonas led the excited crowd in a loud rendition of "Happy Birthday." Also on stage for the occasion were Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, his brother, Kevin Jonas, and Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.

As the crowd sang for the birthday boy, Sophie, Danielle and Kevin worked to get candles on a birthday cake lit. The celebratory song eventually ended and Joe came over to blow out the candles and give Sophie a sweet kiss.

Even though the cake was presented on a stage rather than by an ocean, Joe made sure to dig in, making his Game of Thrones star bride giggle as he leaned in to take a giant bite of the treat.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much," he captioned the clip. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour"

Sophie also acknowledged Joe's birthday earlier in the day, taking to her Instagram Story to share a sweet shot of them in a pool. "You are my world," she captioned the pic.

In another post, this time featuring a solo shot of Joe, Sophie gushed, "Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me @joejonas I love you."

Additionally, Joe's brothers got in on the love, with Nick sharing a video from their time on a private plane and Kevin posting a pic of them performing together.

