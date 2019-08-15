Joe Jonas just turned the big 3-0 and the birthday messages are rolling in!

On Thursday morning, the birthday boy's wife, Sophie Turner, hopped on Instagram to share a touching message for the musician in her Instagram Story.

"Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me," she captioned a photo of her husband sitting beside her while outside at a restaurant, adding "@joejonas I love you."

But the Game of Thrones alum wasn't the only one showing Joe some love on the special day. His own brother, Nick Jonas, shared a glimpse of how the gang is marking the occasion while on their Happiness Begins tour.

"IT's JOE'S BIRTHDAY! When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?" he captioned a video of himself, before turning the camera on Joe as they lounge together on a private jet with Sophie.

He's referring to Taio Cruz's 2010 single, "Dynamite," which is cranked up in the cabin. Naturally, Sophie is singing along.

The third member of the hit-making trio, Kevin Jonas, also posted about Joe's birthday, sharing a pic of the singer striking a pose on his knees during a recent performance.

"Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let's play a show and party!!!!!" Kevin wrote.

Last week, when the Jonas Brothers kicked off their tour in Miami, all their spouses, dubbed the J-Sisters, were on hand for the fun. Then, over the weekend, ET caught up with Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, at the Beautycon Festival in L.A., where she shared how close she is with her husband's family and her love for the band.

"My entire family's always there," she said of the tour. "I've just been to the one show right now in Miami because I'm working as well, but it's just such a beautiful vibe. The boys are so great."

She added: "I'm not gonna be on tour with them for the next 20 days because I'm off to do a movie, but whenever I go back, I fangirl. I love watching them do what they do best and it's incredible to see so many people be affected, not just by their music, but by them as brothers and as a family. I love [that] what they stand for is togetherness and family, and I think that's what the world needs to be more about."

