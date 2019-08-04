There's a new furry friend in Sophie Turner's life!

The 23-year-old actress and her rock star husband Joe Jonas were enjoying some time at their vacation home in Miami over the weekend, where fans got their first look at an adorable golden retriever puppy who has seemingly joined the family.

First, Jonas' brother, Nick Jonas, shared a brief video on his Instagram Story in which Turner is cradling her and Joe's possible new dog as she climbs off the Jonas Brothers' jet.

Later, the Game of Thrones alum was spotted holding the puppy like a baby while wearing a dark-green, two-piece swimsuit and wrapped in a towel at the house.

The fluffy newcomer has apparently joined the gang a week and a half after Jonas and Turner's Alaskan Klee Kai, named Waldo Picasso Jonas, was hit and killed by a car while on a walk in New York City last month.

Since, the couple have both gotten tattoos to memorialize the late pet, which they've proudly displayed on social media.

Jonas and Turner do still have Waldo's precious brother, Porky, who Turner was spotted holding extra close during a walk around town after the accident.

Besides bonding with the golden retriever, Turner also took the time to soak up the sun during their laid back Saturday. Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra was also spotted at the house in sleek, maroon one-piece.

The Jonas Brothers will kick off their Happiness Begins tour with a show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday.

See more on the boys and "J Sisters" below.

