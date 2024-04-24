There may be more to the story when it comes to Jason Kelce's lost Super Bowl ring.

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason offered a brief update on the situation while receiving some light ribbing from his younger brother and co-host, Travis Kelce.

First, Travis joked about Jason's apparent lack of remorse for losing the priceless item in a pool of chili during the New Heights live event at the University of Cincinnati.

"He doesn't give a f**k that he just lost his Super Bowl ring," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told podcast guest Andrew Santino as they referenced the incident.

"I care," Jason shot back. "It's not like I'm, like, happy I lost it."

He continued, "Yeah, I care."

Santino then asked how it happened, noting, "That seems like such a hard thing to lose."

Travis chimed in first, declaring, "Dude, you don't lose it. Somebody steals it."

Jason seemingly confirmed the theory, adding, "We have some video evidence."

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles. - Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last week on the podcast, the legendary Philadelphia Eagles center said he suspected that his ring "is now in a landfill" after he loaned it out for use during the New Heights live show. Jason's habit of misplacing his ring over the years has been so well documented, producers created a competition titled "Jason Lost His Ring" during the first annual "Lombaby Games."

During the event, teams competed to locate Jason's Super Bowl ring among decoys hidden inside two inflatable pools filled with chili. After watching a clip of the game, Jason told Travis that his real ring was never found.

"There was an unfortunateness," he began. "As you guys know, this game existed because I continually lose my Super Bowl ring. And I don't even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it."

Jason said that producers went back to scour the pools again the following day to no avail. They even tried using a metal detector to locate the missing item, but the strategy failed due to "traces of iron" within the chili itself.

"We have still yet to find it," Jason said. "All of the stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill some place in the Cincinnati/Tri-State area. I didn't think that would happen."

Jason won the Lombardi Trophy in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In the years since, he has cemented his status as the greatest center in the history of the NFL. The 36-year-old is a six-time All Pro honoree, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer.

Last month, he announced his retirement after playing 13 seasons -- his entire professional career -- with the Eagles.

"Yes, the Super Bowl ring is officially gone," he said last week. "We have already put the insurance claim in, which, I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they're gonna cover that."

Showing their brotherly bond, the siblings went on to squabble about the legitimacy of the entire situation.

"One-hundred percent they're gonna have -- especially if you're gonna tell the entire world how you lost it," Travis said.

"Well, I didn't lose it, first of all, I knew exactly where it was," Jason fired back. "It's the same as if I left my house and somebody came in my house and took it. It's the exact same scenario."

"Jason," Travis replied, "you didn't put that Super Bowl ring in a sock and put it in the pool. You didn't do that."

Jason reasoned, "It doesn't matter where I put it! I can put it wherever I want as long as I know where it's at, and I knew where it was at. Somebody at some point messed with my Super Bowl ring, which I'm fine with. I mean, it's just a hunk of metal. I'll just have another one made. I think. They can do that, right?"

Travis, playfully annoyed, conceded. "I don't know, Jason. Probably."

"I guess we're gonna find out," Jason added.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles. - Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There was no mention of Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the latest episode of New Heights, despite speculation that Travis -- and his family members -- may have inspired lyrics for two of her heartwarming love songs.

On "So High School," which is featured on the second half Taylor's surprise double album -- The Anthology -- the 34-year-old songstress sings about the joy of a new romance that has her feeling like a teenager. The lyrics hint at a lover with a wicked sense of humor, not unlike her current boyfriend.

"I feel like laughing in the middle of practice again / To that impression you did of your dad again," she sings on the song's second verse. For his part, Travis has been known to deliver impressions of his dad, Ed Kelce, on New Heights.

Elsewhere on the album, Taylor drops a slew of football references on her song, "The Alchemy." Fans were quick to hail it as a love song for Travis, taking note of one particularly detailed lyric.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she croons.

Notably, Jason stole the show by ripping off his shirt during Travis' game against the Buffalo Bills in January. Jason later revealed that was the very first time he had ever met Taylor.

A source told ET on Monday, "Travis is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor’s story. He is a Swiftie through and through and is very proud of her."

