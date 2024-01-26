When three longtime friends find themselves in hot water, who better to help them out than John Cena!

In Ricky Stanicky, Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and Andrew Santino play a trio that have been friends since high school. They're all also "friends" with the titular character, Ricky Stanicky, who it turns out the pals made up to use as an excuse to get out of obligations at work and home. (Visiting Ricky in the hospital is a cover for a trip to Atlantic City, etc.)

However, when the lie is almost exposed, the friends hire a rock and roll impersonator who goes by the stage name "Rock Hard Rod" (Cena), to pretend to be Ricky Stanicky and protect their deceptions.

As expected, they end up a bit over their heads as Rod takes a liking to his newfound identity, infiltrating the friends' lives and jobs to an uncomfortable degree.

"My job sucked, I had no friends, but now I have all of those things!" Cena as Rod says in the trailer when they try to get him to give up the act.

Watch the full trailer below:

ET's Nischelle Turner recently spoke to Cena about the highly anticipated film at the Argylle premiere in London, including those viral pictures of him filming while in a skirt and heels.

"The fact that people still want to know about that is fantastic," he said. "Hopefully we'll be able to share that with the world, those who are still interested. ... You and everybody else that's why there's a a whole 'who is Ricky Stanicky' campaign out there."

The film -- which also stars William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic and Jane Badler -- marks writer-director Peter Farrelly's return to raunchy comedy after helming such classics as Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary.

Ricky Stanicky is set to be released on Prime Video on March 7.

