The cast of Vacation Friends 2 is taking viewers along for the "fun ride!" In ET's exclusive debut of the comedy sequel's gag reel, stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner are cracking up in practically every scene.

"I was in tears," Howery says in the behind-the-scenes look at the fun film. "We were laughing every take."

The original Vacation Friends, released in 2021, starred Cena and Hagner as Ron and Kyla, an uninhibited pair who crash the wedding reception of another couple -- Marcus and Emily, played by Howery and Orji -- they met on a wild recent vacation.

In the sequel, which picks up a few months later, the foursome are back together as they take another trip, to a lavish Caribbean resort where Marcus is also trying to facilitate a serious business deal. However, there's some new characters along for the ride, like Ron and Kyla's infant son -- played mostly by a "creepy" doll -- and Kyla's dad, who is fresh out of prison and played by the hilarious Steve Buscemi.

"There was a lot of improvising," Buscemi says of the beachside set of the comedy.

Cena agrees, noting that filming the movie was "kind of like the WWE... We just riff off each other."

Watch the full blooper reel in the video above.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Jamie Hector, Julianne Arrieta, Julee Cerda, Kevin Yamada and more.

Vacation Friends 2 premieres Aug. 25 on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vacation Friends 2': John Cena and Yvonne Orji Take Another Wild Trip

John Cena and Yvonne Orji Are ‘Vacation Friends’ From Coast to Coast (Exclusive)

John Cena Talks ‘Vacation Friends’ and Why He’s Not ‘Embarrassed’ Being Naked On Screen (Exclusive)

'Vacation Friends 2' Official Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery