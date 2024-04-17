After years of close calls, Jason Kelce's Super Bowl ring is officially a goner.

The legendary Philadelphia Eagles center suspects that his priceless item "is now in a landfill" after he loaned it out for use during the New Heights live event at the University of Cincinnati on Thursday. Jason's habit of misplacing his ring over the years has been so well documented, producers created a competition titled "Jason Lost His Ring" during the first annual "Lombaby Games."

During the event, teams competed to locate Jason's Super Bowl ring among decoys hidden inside two inflatable pools filled with chili. On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, Jason said, "The video does not do justice just how disgusting this was."

After watching a clip, Jason told his brother and co-host -- three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce -- that his real ring was never found.

"There was an unfortunateness," he began. "As you guys know, this game existed because I continually lose my Super Bowl ring. And I don't even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it."

Jason said that producers went back to scour the pools again the following day to no avail. They even tried using a metal detector to locate the missing item, but the strategy failed due to "traces of iron" within the chili itself.

"We have still yet to find it," Jason said. "All of the stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill some place in the Cincinnati/Tri-State area. I didn't think that would happen."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was clearly gobsmacked by Jason's willingness to offer up his actual Super Bowl ring for the occasion.

"What did you expect to happen?" he asked.

"I thought we would just go in the pool and get the ring afterwards," Jason replied.

"You are such a f**kin imbecile," Travis cracked. "Goddamnit, Jason."

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jason won the Lombardi Trophy in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In the years since, he has cemented his status as the greatest center in the history of the NFL. The 36-year-old is a six-time All Pro honoree, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer.

Last month, he announced his retirement after playing 13 seasons -- his entire professional career -- with the Eagles.

"Yes, the Super Bowl ring is officially gone," he confirmed on Wednesday. "We have already put the insurance claim in, which, I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they're gonna cover that."

Showing their brotherly bond, the siblings went on to squabble about the legitimacy of the entire situation.

"One-hundred percent they're gonna have -- especially if you're gonna tell the entire world how you lost it," Travis said.

"Well, I didn't lose it, first of all, I knew exactly where it was," Jason fired back. "It's the same as if I left my house and somebody came in my house and took it. It's the exact same scenario."

"Jason," Travis replied, "you didn't put that Super Bowl ring in a sock and put it in the pool. You didn't do that."

Jason reasoned, "It doesn't matter where I put it! I can put it wherever I want as long as I know where it's at, and I knew where it was at. Somebody at some point messed with my Super Bowl ring, which I'm fine with. I mean, it's just a hunk of metal. I'll just have another one made. I think. They can do that, right?"

Travis, playfully annoyed, conceded. "I don't know, Jason. Probably."

"I guess we're gonna find out," Jason added.

Jason and Travis Kelce - Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Kelce brothers were joined by their parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, as well as Jason's wife of six years, Kylie Kelce, at their big hometown event last week.

Travis and Jason -- two former University of Cincinnati Bearcats legends -- took over the school's Fifth Third Arena to host the inaugural Lombaby Games, record their live podcast with a handful of special guests, and were treated to an unofficial commencement ceremony in their honor. The duo each completed their respective degrees years ago, but never picked up their diplomas until now.

Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not appear to be in attendance, but her presence was certainly felt. At one point, Travis was seen enthusiastically moving his hips and dancing along to a marching band rendition of Swift's "Shake It Off." Travis, of course, immediately chimed in saying, "Oh, I know this one!"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The couple was seen enjoying a low-key date at a sushi hot spot in Los Angeles on Friday before traveling to the desert for Coachella on Saturday.

"Saturday was such a fun, fun day," Travis gushed on New Heights. "I love going to Coachella, man.

"Taylor and Travis were so excited to go to Coachella together," a source told ET on Monday. "They wanted to be there to support their friends and just have fun. They had the best time at the festival and were in their own world even though so many people were around them. They are very in love and in sync in so many aspects of their lives, and it’s very sweet to see."

Another source added, "Travis has always loved going to Coachella, and having Taylor by his side made it all the better. The happy couple enjoyed the weekend’s festivities, supporting Taylor’s famous friends during their live sets. The two are continuing to explore their relationship by supporting each other’s endeavors and doing what every other couple does, and that’s go on dates. This is one of many adventures yet to come for the duo."

