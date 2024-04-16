Travis Kelce to Host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Are you smarter than a celebrity? Travis Kelce is about to help you find out!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion will host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Prime Video announced on Tuesday. The athlete, who previously starred as the subject of E!'s former reality dating competition show, Catching Kelce, will make his game show hosting debut when the 20-episode spinoff premieres on Prime Video.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," he said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

The new game show, a twist on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, will feature an adult contestant relying on a classroom of celebrities, who will help them answer 11 questions. For the $100,000 6th grade-level final question, the contestant can select one celebrity to discuss the answer with before submitting it.

It continues to be a special time for Kelce, 34, who, fresh off of the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl victory, finally got a diploma from the University of Cincinnati alongside brother Jason Kelce.

As for his budding Hollywood career, the athlete also recently produced the movie My Dead Friend Zoe, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman.

"I wouldn't bet against Travis Kelce," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who famously transitioned from wrestling into blockbuster Hollywood stardom, previously told ET. "Even though he doesn't have much experience at all in the world of Hollywood and acting and things like that and that's OK. And the reason why I say I wouldn't bet against Travis as I wouldn't bet against any successful athlete, especially at a professional level, because as I've always felt is they take that same discipline that they apply to make it in their sport and they apply it here. So, the ones that do that you find that they are the ones that make it."

