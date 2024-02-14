Move Over, Football: Travis Kelce Is Producing a Movie

Travis Kelce is trying his hand at moviemaking. ET can confirm that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is an executive producer on the upcoming film My Dead Friend Zoe. The upcoming project is Kelce's first foray into the movie world.

Variety, who was first to report the news, noted that the low-budget dark comedy, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman, is the first project to take advantage of 2022's Inflation Reduction Act to finance a film.

My Dead Friend Zoe, which is set to make its premiere at SXSW on March 9, was written and directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes. The film follows Merit, a female Afghanistan veteran who, while engaged in a mysterious relationship with a wise-cracking (and dead) best friend from the Army, reluctantly reunites with her estranged Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake house.

Kelce and his producing partners, Mike Field and Ray Maiello, are also using President Joe Biden's renewable energy tax credits to finance the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary King Pleasure.

During a January press conference, Kelce revealed that, while he has "no desire to stop [playing football] anytime soon," he is thinking about the day when he says goodbye to the sport for good.

"That's the point of the offseason," he said. "Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."

Kelce did just that when he hosted Saturday Night Live last year, an experience that he said "kind of opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career path for me."

"But it's funny for me to even say that at this point in my career," he noted, "because it's so much further down the road than it is right now."

However, during the latest episode of Kelce's New Heights podcast, which was released following his team's Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the athlete revealed that there is one thing that could get him to call it quits in the NFL sooner than expected.

"I love Coach [Andy] Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career," he said. "I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I'm out of there with him, man. I've got a certain relationship with him."

