Travis Kelce knows his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is a total pro! The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about his pop star lady love during the most recent episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, which dropped on Wednesday following his historic Super Bowl LVIII win on Sunday.

Taylor traveled all the way from Tokyo, Japan, where she had been performing on her Eras Tour, to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs as they took on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jason remarked on the star-studded crowd, noting that all the celebrities from Shaquille O'Neal to Sir Paul McCartney wanted to meet or visit with Taylor.

"I think this was my first, really, understanding kind of some of the things she has to deal with on a lot of basis," Jason explained of his brother's famous girlfriend. "There were so many star-studded people there. Everyone wants to come see her. The suite's only so big. It was overwhelming to be honest with you. I was going out of the suite to talk to Keegan-Michael Key, his wife, a bunch of people. The celebrity attendance at the game was unreal."

Travis didn't seem surprised that Taylor was able to expertly navigate the attention.

"Vegas Super Bowl, baby, the stars are out," Travis quipped. "Taylor thrives in those situations. She's been in them countless times in her life."

Taylor was joined in the suite by famous pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and Miles and Keleigh Teller.

Jason also reflected on the moment he came face-to-face with Beatles legend, McCartney.

"All of the sudden I hear Taylor behind me, like, 'Jason turn around!' And Paul McCartney is standing right there. I'm like, 'What the heck is this? There's royalty in the office?'" the Philadelphia Eagles center gushed, noting he also met rapper Ice Spice, saying she was simply introduced to him as "Ice."

Another viral moment that the brothers appreciated was when the camera cut to Taylor in the private suite and she proceeded to chug a drink.

"This is on the Jumbotron? Nice," Travis said, watching the moment during the podcast. "The slam down. She's done this before. She's a pro."

The brothers then celebrated Travis and the Chiefs' win out in Las Vegas, with Jason joking about a video of Taylor, Travis, himself, and DJ Marshmello.

"It's a very strong dichotomy of — on this side, two people in love and enjoying the moment together panning to a complete neanderthal who is no longer connected to modern-day society."

Taylor showed her love for Travis both in the private suite with their respective families and beforehand on the field after the win, when the A-list couple kissed for the world to see. The two then proceeded to dance the night away out in Vegas, with Taylor even posting a funny video on TikTok of her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, at the club.

