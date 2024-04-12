This is some exciting New Neeeeeews! More than a decade after attending the University of Cincinnati, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were given their flowers -- err, diplomas -- during a surprise commencement ceremony on Thursday.

The NFL sibling stars took over the school's Fifth Third Arena for a live show that included the inaugural Lombaby Games competition and a taping of their popular New Heights podcast. At one point, the pair donned full caps and gowns as they were finally officially presented with their diplomas from University of Cincinnati President Dr. Neville Pinto.

According to The Cincinnati Inquirer, Jason previously received his degree in marketing but did not attend his class commencement ceremony in 2010. As for Travis, who attended the university from 2008-2012, the outlet states that he completed his remaining credit hours in 2022 to earn his degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Travis took a page straight from Jason's playbook during the meaningful moment, celebrating by chugging a beer on stage while the Beastie Boys' 1986 hit, "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)," fittingly played in the background.

The brothers even posed for a photo op with their proud parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, who were on hand to show their support. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, was also in the audience.

Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not appear to be in attendance, but her presence was certainly felt. At one point, Travis was seen enthusiastically moving his hips and dancing along to a marching band rendition of Swift's "Shake It Off." Travis, of course, immediately chimed in saying, "Oh, I know this one!"

After a few bars of the song, Travis happily added, "One of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen. Alright, nah!"

Earlier this month, Travis spoke with ET and he teased his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, which will take place next month in Kansas City, and promised that festival attendees will "definitely see me onstage with a mic in my hand" at some point.

"This is gonna be a whole bunch of fun. You know I'm down to bring down the electricity," he said of the event, which will include performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

"It's gonna be an absolute blast this year," he said. "... We're keeping it fun, we're keeping it lighthearted. We got some new things in terms of entertainment, might have a drone show or something like that. It's gonna be extremely exciting."

As for whether Jason will be on-hand for the festivities, Travis said, "I'm tugging on his arm to try and get him out to KC for it... I know a familiar face will always get somebody excited, so hopefully we can get my brother and everyone there."

