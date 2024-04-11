Travis Kelce is getting sentimental. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared a collection of heartwarming throwback videos from his childhood with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, in honor of National Siblings Day on April 10.

"Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!! ❤️," Travis captioned the post on TikTok, poking fun at Jason's vocal disdain for novelty holidays.

Set to the song "Family" by Kygo and The Chainsmokers, the video montage includes clips of Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, sharing a handful of fun adventures as kids. They play football, swim laps, show off their dance moves and even hitch a ride on a real camel. At one point, young Jason dons a full Batman suit before Travis cuts to a more recent video of the legendary center rocking his "Fat Batman" getup during an Eagles game. Also featured are several highlights from their NFL careers, including meeting on the field in 2023 after becoming the first brothers to ever face off in a Super Bowl game.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles meets with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. - Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The video montage kicks off with an image of baby Jason sitting on the floor in a onesie. Fans were quick to point to the striking resemblance he shares with his eldest daughter, Wyatt.

Today, the brothers show off their sibling bond during weekly episodes of their podcast, New Heights. The show's title is a nod to their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Travis is currently enjoying a jam-packed offseason from the NFL, reportedly filming a celebrity-focused reboot of the reality series Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? in Los Angeles. This after winning the Super Bowl with his Chiefs in February, and supporting girlfriend Taylor Swift on several of her international Eras Tour dates and traveling with the singer to the Bahamas. He's also gearing up for his second annual Kelce Jam music festival next month in Kansas City.

"This is gonna be a whole bunch of fun. You know I'm down to bring down the electricity," he recently told ET, before teasing what else fans can expect from the event on May 18, which will include performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

"It's gonna be an absolute blast this year," he said. "... We're keeping it fun, we're keeping it lighthearted. We got some new things in terms of entertainment, might have a drone show or something like that. It's gonna be extremely exciting."

Travis Kelce entertains the crowd during Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. - Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jason announced his retirement from the NFL last month with a moving speech. Travis was front and center, wiping tears from his eyes, during the press conference while sitting alongside the duo's parents -- Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce -- and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

The couple has been married since 2018 and will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday. Together, they share three children: daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce visit Disney World in 2024 with their three children. - NFL/Walt Disney World

National Siblings Day wasn't the only thing worth celebrating on Wednesday. Earlier, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Jason's Prime Video docuseries, Kelce, has been nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Long Documentary and Outstanding Editing -- Long Form.

According to Prime Video, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles star "started documenting what he thought was his final year in the NFL. Instead, the film intimately captures the most epic year in Jason and Travis’ life, from starting a hit podcast together, Jason’s wife Kylie being pregnant with their third child, and ultimately meeting each other at the Super Bowl. All while Jason grapples with the decision of his retirement."

