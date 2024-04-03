Watch Travis Kelce Work Up a Sweat During Intense Gym Session

Travis Kelce is getting his sweat on!

On Wednesday, the NFL star's trainer, Laurence Justin Ng, took to Instagram to show of the grueling workout he put Kelce through during a recent session.

In the video, which was set to Big Sean's track "Precision," Kelce is seen working out hard. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end does balance work, ab exercises, and flat out sprints throughout the intense training session.

"Year 12!" Ng captioned the video, presumably noting how long he's worked with the pro football player. Kelce liked the video.

Though it's offseason for the NFL, Kelce has been busy as of late. After winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Kelce supported his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on her Eras Tour and traveled with the singer to California and the Bahamas.

Amid their travels, a source told ET, "Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy."

Shortly thereafter, ET spoke to Kelce, who opened up about why his relationship with Swift works amid their busy careers.

"We're both very career-driven," he said. "We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her -- and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season -- it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay."

As for what's next for Kelce, he's excited to debut his second annual Kelce Jam music festival next month.

"I can't wait to get back in front of KC and celebrate this Super Bowl one last time," he said. "... I'm just so grateful and appreciative of Kanas City showing up and showing out for me, not only on the field, but in the community doing foundational stuff. We gotta party it up. We gotta celebrate. We gotta have a good time."

