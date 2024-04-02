Travis Kelce wants to redeem himself. After the Kansas City Chiefs player went viral for his performance of "Friends in Low Places" at his team's Super Bowl parade, Kelce told ET's Nischelle Turner that he wants a chance to perform the track again.

"'Friends in Low Places' wasn't my proudest moment," Kelce admitted to ET of his hilarious performance, which Garth Brooks approved of.

But Taylor Swift's boyfriend has the perfect place to give it another go -- his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, which will take place next month in Kansas City.

"I might have to do another rendition of it, just to show people I got it in the back pocket," he said. "I can't rap, which is why I appreciate rap artists so much, because I can't even dabble in that world. But I don't know. I might be able to sing a few tunes here and there to get fired up."

Whether or not Kelce decides perform a "Friends in Low Places" redo, the tight end promised that festival attendees will "definitely see me onstage with a mic in my hand" at some point.

"This is gonna be a whole bunch of fun. You know I'm down to bring down the electricity," he said, before teasing what else fans can expect from the event on May 18, which will include performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

"It's gonna be an absolute blast this year," he said. "... We're keeping it fun, we're keeping it lighthearted. We got some new things in terms of entertainment, might have a drone show or something like that. It's gonna be extremely exciting."

In addition to music, attendees have a food experience to look forward to, as Kelce explained, "Jim Bean will be passing out KC barbeque, so it's not just music, it's food as well."

"I can't wait to get back in front of KC and celebrate this Super Bowl one last time," he said. "... I'm just so grateful and appreciative of Kanas City showing up and showing out for me, not only on the field, but in the community doing foundational stuff. We gotta party it up. We gotta celebrate. We gotta have a good time."

As for if his brother, recently retired NFL star Jason Kelce, will be on hand for the festivities, Kelce said, "I'm tugging on his arm to try and get him out to KC for it... I know a familiar face will always get somebody excited, so hopefully we can get my brother and everyone there."

Kelce also hopes to get his Chiefs teammates and coaches in on the fun.

"Kelce Jam is gonna be so much fun and I can't wait to get out in front of KC and celebrate with them. Hopefully I can get... all my teammates, all my coaches [to] come out," he said. "Hopefully [I] get Andy Reid down there. Come on Big Red, come on Big Red!... I'm trying to get everybody involved."

Presale for Kelce Jam is now open. The music festival, which is presented by Jim Bean, will include performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz. The event, which will be livestreamed via Takis, will take place May 18 at Kansas City's Azura Amphitheater.

