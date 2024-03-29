Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' During Golf Outing

Travis Kelce isn't shy about liking his girlfriend's music. On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was golfing with buddies when they put on Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" to try and mess up his game.

In a video posted by his pal, former NBA player Chandler Parsons, Kelce expertly tees off as "Bad Blood" plays in the background.

"Oh no. This backfired," one man, who's standing off camera, jokes.

Then, using his golf club as a guitar, Kelce faces the camera, singing and dancing along to the track. The funny clip ends with Kelce sticking out his tongue for the camera.

Parsons noted alongside the video, "@killatrav cannot be rattled."

The clip comes after Swift and Kelce traveled to the Bahamas and spent time together in Malibu.

"Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together," a source recently told ET. "They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy."

The source added that the couple is "grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board."

"While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too," the source said. "They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."

