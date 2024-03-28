Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living their best life in the company of one another.

A source tells ET that "Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy."

The source added, "They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."

Swift and Kelce, both 34, are fresh off their vacay in the Bahamas, where they packed on the PDA on land and in the sea. Following that trip, the Midnights singer and the Kansas City Chiefs superstar jetted to Los Angeles and turned quite a bit of heads when they sauntered into the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

Brandon Chreene, a diner at Nobu Malibu, told ET, "Taylor walked into Nobu Malibu at around 4 p.m. She looked more phenomenal up close than you'd ever imagine. She had a lot of security with her when she walked in through the front and was in full glam, and looked completely date ready."

Chreene added, "She was escorted to the back part of the restaurant and smiled at everyone. The energy was everything. It was like the entire room stopped and all eyes were on her."

Prior to his trip to the 'Bu, Kelce had also been spotted in Cleveland, Ohio, where he dropped into Geraci's Slice Shop in downtown Cleveland for some pizza. Kelce -- who grew up in Cleveland Heights -- was photographed inside the joint keeping a low profile in dark sunglasses and a baseball cap.

While Swift's been keeping busy celebrating her love story, she'll soon be celebrating the release of her 11th studio album, when The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19.

Swift is currently on a two-month hiatus from her Eras Tour, which resumes May 9 in Paris.

