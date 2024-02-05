Taylor Swift has revealed the track list for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, and it includes some notable names.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter unveiled the names of the 17 songs that are included, as well as the features for the April 19 release.

According to the post, the first song off the album, "Fortnight," features none other than singer and rapper Post Malone, while the eighth song, "Florida!!!," includes Florence + the Machine. Swift also tagged both artists, as well as the photographer for the cover art, in the Instagram post.

The picture posted by Swift of the album's back cover also includes a picture of her with her hand to her forehead while the words "I love you, it's ruining my life" are printed on her bare shoulder. Within 15 minutes, the post was liked by more than 1.5 million of Swift's 280 million followers on the social media app.

As for the other songs, the album is broken down into four sides -- each with several puzzling titles hinting at the mood for the composition, which Swift said on Sunday has been in development for two years.

Check out the full list of songs below:

SIDE A:

"Fortnight" feat. Post Malone

"The Tortured Poets Department"

"My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

"Down Bad"

SIDE B:

"So Long, London"

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"Fresh Out the Slammer"

"Florida!!!" feat. Florence + the Machine

SIDE C:

"Guilty as Sin?"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

"loml"

SIDE D

"I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"The Alchemy"

"Clara Bow"

"The Manuscript" (Bonus Track)

The track list reveal comes a full day after Swift first announced the album while accepting her 13th GRAMMY Award on Sunday evening. During her acceptance speech, the "Karma" singer teased a secret she has been holding in for years.

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped during the show. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift opted "to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years," adding, "My brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department."

Immediately after she let the cat out of the bag, the crowd went wild. Swift wrapped up her first speech of the night by sharing that she was going to head backstage to post the album artwork for TTPD -- the nickname fans have given the unreleased work.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she showed off the cover art, which is a black-and-white pic of her lying on a bed surrounded by pillows.

The second slide of the post featured a handwritten page of what appeared to be lyrics, which read, "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."

At the bottom of the page, Swift wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry - sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

The Tortured Poets Department releases worldwide on April 19.

