Taylor Swift is lovely in lingerie on the cover of her upcoming album, wearing a set from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion line.

The 34-year-old singer unveiled the stunning black-and-white cover of her next release -- The Tortured Poets Department, out April 19 -- on Sunday after accepting her 13th GRAMMY Award. In the shot, captured by photographer Beth Garrabrant, Swift is seen laying on a bed surrounded by fluffy white pillows. Her face is only half visible, with the focus on her body and arms as they're wrapped around her waist. The image was shared on Instagram by Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell, who offered a fashion credit for The Row in his caption.

In Swift's post, she also included an image of a handwritten page that appeared to include lyrics, reading, "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."

At the bottom of the page, Swift wrote, "All's fair in love and poetry - sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

The Tortured Poets Department will be Swift's 11th studio album, following 2022's Midnights.

More recently, Swift made history with the rerelease of her 2014 album 1989. The (Taylor's Version) rerecording dropped in October and became her biggest album sales debut ever. The feat made her the first ever artist to score six No. 1 album debuts with over 1 million units sold.

Tortured Poets will be Swift's first original album since news broke of her split from longtime love Joe Alwyn last March, and fans were quick to uncover an apparent link to him in the title.

Back in 2022, the actor revealed in an interview that he and pals Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott had started a group chat labeled, "The Tortured Man Club."

Sunday's album news came as a shock to fans, with many assuming that Swift's next release would be Reputation (Taylor's Version). Swift has both Reputation and her self-titled debut left in her ongoing rerecording project.

Hours before the GRAMMYs, Swift fanned the flames when her website appeared to crash. The carefully curated error message "Error 321 Backend fetch failed," which indicates a poor telephone line connection to a fax machine. Sleuthing Swifties were quick to connect the dots to "Look What You Made Me Do," in which Swift memorably delivers the line, "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now."

Another Easter egg included a seemingly random line of letters reading, "hneriergrd." Unscrambled, the letters spell "red herring" -- a clue meant to distract from what's really happening.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Swift took home her history-making fourth Album of the Year win at the 66th GRAMMY Awards for Midnights, as well as Best Pop Vocal Album.

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped while accepting the Pop Vocal Album award. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift opted "to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years," which is the upcoming album drop.

Now, Swift will set her sights on resuming her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 7. She'll play a four-night stint at the Tokyo Dome before, presumably, making the quick trip back to the United States to cheer for her now-boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

The football star previously confirmed that his Super Bowl practice schedule wouldn't allow him to make the trip to join her at the GRAMMYs, but he did offer some subtle support on Instagram by "liking" a photo of her on the red carpet in real time.

Joined by pal Lana Del Rey in coordinating black-and-white looks for the GRAMMYs, Swift opted for a custom Schiaparelli gown with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewels for her big night. Around her neck was a choker adorned with a clock striking midnight -- of course.

RELATED CONTENT: