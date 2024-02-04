Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris may have not found love with each other, but it looks like the Scottish DJ has nothing but respect for his ex.

At the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Harris, 40 -- whose real name is Adam Wiles -- showed his support for Swift, 34, as they brushed shoulders at music's biggest night.

The pair of musicians had a nearly year and a half love affair beginning in 2015 which ended in March 2016. Many Swifties believe that her song, "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," off of Reputation is about Harris.

Kevin Mazur/BMA2015/WireImage

One insider at the event tells ET that the DJ and his wife, Vick Hope, looked happy and relaxed at their table and that Harris even clapped for Swift, who was nominated for six awards throughout the night.

According to the person in the audience, Harris did look at his ex as she passed by. He also reportedly laughed and clapped when GRAMMY host Trevor Noah made a joke connected to the "Karma" singer regarding her air time at recent NFL games.

The exes have seemingly stayed friendly since their breakup, with Harris giving Swift her due credit when it came out in July that the she had written Harris' song, "This Is What You Come For" featuring Rihanna, under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. The revelation came after Harris said in an interview he couldn't see collaborating with his then-girlfriend.

"You know, we haven't even spoken about it. I can't see it happening, though," Harris said while promoting the song, seemingly contradicting his work with Swift on the track. Reports later surfaced that Swift had been hurt by his comments, and that the disagreement led to the end of their relationship.

Soon after the news broke, Harris commented about the situation on Twitter, where he initially praised his ex for her music skills before then taking a turn for the negative. "And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual," he wrote. "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym."

Harris later told British GQ, "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense."

Getty Images

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: