Calvin Harris Marries Radio Host Vick Hope in England

Calvin Harris is officially a married man!

The Scottish DJ and EDM producer tied the knot on Saturday with Radio 1 host Vick Hope, according to multiple reports.

The cute couple -- who got engaged last spring -- reportedly exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony on the sprawling estate grounds of Hulne Priory in Northumberland, England, according to Page Six.

The guests -- largely made up of the couple's family and friends -- then moved into an enormous tent decked out in lavish flower arrangements and décor.

As for the wedding band, The Sun UK reports that Nile Rodgers and his band, Chic, were flown in from the U.S. to perform at the event, where they performed "Good Times," as well as covers of songs by Luther Vandross, David Bowie, Madonna and others.

The luxurious ceremony also included a 10-minute fireworks display that lit up the night sky.

Hope first showed off her gorgeous emerald sparkler when she and Harris attended the Chelsea Flower Show in London in May 2022.

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, England, in May 2022 - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hope spoke with Hello! Magazine in October 2022, and she said she was "overwhelmed" by the public attention her relationship and engagement had been getting.

"You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I'm keeping my private life private," Hope said. "I've never really experienced this before about my private life, but it's just for us."

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT: