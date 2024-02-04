Taylor Swift won big and made history at this year's GRAMMYs on Sunday, taking home her fourth Album of the Year award at the close of the star-studded show.

Swift was genuinely shocked by the record-breaking victory, and as a result seemingly didn't think to embrace presenter Celine Dion -- who made her first public appearance in quite some time to announce the category -- leading to a somewhat awkward moment for those watching.

As Swift took the stage -- joined by her frequent co-writer Jack Antonoff and her "Snow on the Beach" collaborator, Lana Del Rey -- she appeared stunned, and accepted the award from Dion, who paused for a second, in a moment that felt perfect for a celebratory embrace between two music icons.

However, it seems Swift did her best to rectify the oversight backstage, after accepting the award.

The 34-year-old songstress -- who is now the only musical artist to win four Album of the Year GRAMMY Awards -- embraced Dion backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, and sheepishly smiled in the photo as she draped her arms around the iconic diva's shoulders.

Swift also smiled for a cute pic with Dion and her 22-year-old son, René-Charles, after the big show.

During the Sunday evening awards show, the 16-time GRAMMY nominee, 55, shocked the crowd by showing up and presenting the award amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022 and has made few public appearances since.

Dion, the 1997 winner of the Album of the Year award for Falling Into You, arrived to a standing ovation from those in attendance. The condition the singer is fighting led to her canceling various concerts, as well as the discontinuation of her Courage World Tour, which she last performed in March 2020.

Just before she appeared on stage, ET learned that Dion is feeling good as she continues to fight her Stiff Person Syndrome and wanted to be a part of the night.

