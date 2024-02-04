Movies and TV may be dominating awards season right now, but music finally got its moment in the spotlight on Sunday! This year's GRAMMY Awards saw some of the brightest stars come together for music's biggest night.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the night featured some hilarious moments, and a slew of incredible performances from the multitude of A-list entertainers who opened the show, and performed live throughout the jam-packed program.

The impressive line-up included music icons like Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell and some genre-defining superstars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and U2, as well as this year's most-nominated artist, SZA -- just to name a few,

Here's a look at the most memorable and jaw-dropping musical moments from Sunday's big show.

Dua Lipa Brings the Magic

The songstress kicked off the show with a leather-clad and high-energy medley, performing her single, "Houdini," and well as her Barbie single, "Dance the Night," and a brand new song, "Training Session" -- all of which set the bar high when it came to production value, choreography and sensuality.

Trevor Noah Opens the Show

For his fourth time hosting the show, Trevor Noah came out to prove just how fun he can be, and delivered a playful and generally upbeat monologue that featured some surprise cameos from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift. It was, in general, a perfect masterclass on how to host an awards show.

SZA's Sword Fighting Is Truly Epic

For her performance of her hit single, "Kill Bill," SZA brought out some sword-wielding dancers and stunt performers for a wild, blade-spinning routine that saw one leather-clad ninja twirling a samurai sword on a table in the audience, just inches away from a delighted, exhilarated Phoebe Bridgers.

Billie Eilish Brings Emotion to the Stage

For her performance of "What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish was joined by her brother, FINNEAS, on the piano, and she belted out an emotional rendition of the Barbie soundtrack tune. Eilish, who wore a green plaid coat, a green dress and a pink head scarf, sat on a stool as she sang, and the simple act of removing her glasses and singing her powerful song directly into camera provided one of the night's most moving moments.

Miley Cyrus Raises the Bar for Celebrating

After Miley Cyrus won her first-ever GRAMMY for "Flowers" -- and used her acceptance speech to adorably fangirl over presenter Mariah Carey -- she took to the stage to perform her single and delivered a lively rendition in which she proved she was singing live by stopping halfway through to bask in the glory of her GRAMMY win. It showed once again how exciting and unpredictable Cyrus can be.

Olivia Rodrigo Has a Bloody Good Time

Olivia Rodrigo brings all her singing and acting talent to every live performance she gives, and her set at this year's GRAMMYs was no exception. Belting out her powerful and emotional tune, "Vampire," the young songstress made things memorable -- first with some stage blood running down her arm, and then, as the song built, with blood oozing and flowing out from the walls. It was a delicate yet enthralling performance that got everyone -- from Taylor Swift to Kelly Clarkson -- on their feet and dancing.

Taylor Swift Shares Big News

After the 34-year-old old singer won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights, she delighted her fans by revealing that her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be available April 19. The moment was fun and exciting and delightfully celebratory, as Swift was thrilled to get a chance to surprise her legion of fans.

Fantasia Barrino Honors Tina Turner

The celebrated songstress delivered a show-stopping tribute to Tina Turner during the ceremony's In Memoriam segment, which saw her belting out an epic cover of "Proud Mary" that got the entire star-studded audience on their feet.

Victoria Monét Brings the Feels

Victoria Monét was announced as the winner of the prestigious Best New Artist award, and she was brought to tears as she accepted the honor and thanked all those who helped her along in her journey. The songstress' candid acceptance speech was a reminder of how the recognition of an awards show can mean so much to artists who have sacrificed so much to pursue their dreams.

Billy Joel Returns for the First Time in Decades

The 74-year-old singer delighted the crowd by performing at the GRAMMYs ceremony for the first time in more than two decades. Seated behind his piano, the music icon flawlessly belted out his new single, "Turn the Lights Back On," his first official new single since 2007. Joel also performed his hit "You May Be Right," and earned a standing ovation from a thrilled audience.

Taylor Swift Makes History to Close the Show

Swift became the only person in GRAMMYs history to win Album of the Year four times, and the songstress brought up Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff to celebrate the unbelievable win. It was a sweet, genuine surprise for the songstress, and a fun, upbeat note on which to end the nearly four-hour show.

