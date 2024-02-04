Lainey Wilson Shares an Update on 'Yellowstone' Season 5 (Exclusive)

Lainey Wilson is a phone call away from reprising her role as country crooner Abby in Yellowstone. Your move, Taylor Sheridan!

The country star spoke to ET on the red carpet at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles and shared she's all in on whenever Yellowstone gets back into the business of perfecting TV drama on Paramount.

"I'm ready for it, I'll tell you that," she said. "I'm waiting to see what's happening. I told Taylor Sheridan, you give me the call and I'll be there."

As fans of the hits series know by now, the show shut down amid dual Hollywood strikes. But there was finally some movement back in November when ET learned that the modern-day Western drama was going to begin filming its last episodes in late spring 2024. When the writers strike came to an end in late September, writers returned to the show to continue working on the the arcs and final scripts, but actual filming won't begin for several months.

Paramount Network announced in November that the hit show will return for its final installment in November 2024 following the shift in production schedules. The show was originally scheduled to return to the air later 2023. There was also a lot of drama surrounding star Kevin Costner and Sheridan, which eventually led to yet another Yellowstone spinoff, this time including Matthew McConaughey starring in some iteration.

Wilson, who played ranch handler Ryan's (Ian Bohen) love interest on Yellowstone, had previously reiterated what she told ET last April, saying that what she's learned is that "TV business is even crazier than the music business." Meaning, she has no idea what's coming next as far as Yellowstone is concerned.

"I can't tell you," she said. "I mean, truly."

Wilson, donning what she called "the Yellowstone vibe" with a Balmain getup and her trademark Charlie 1 Horse hat, is nominated for two GRAMMYS -- for her collaboration on "Save Me" with Jelly Roll (Best Country Duo/Group Performance) and Bell Bottom Country for Best Country Album.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

