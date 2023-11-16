After shutting down for months amid the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the hit drama Yellowstone is gearing up restart production on it's fifth and final season.

ET learned on Thursday that the Paramount Network's modern-day Western drama is set to film its last episodes in late spring 2024.

When the WGA strike came to an end in late September, writers returned to the show to continue working on the the arcs and final scripts, but actual filming won't begin for several months.

Paramount Network announced earlier this month that the hit show will return for its final installment in November 2024 following the shift in production schedules. The show was originally scheduled to return to the air later this year.

Additionally, audiences will have two new spinoffs to look forward to in the near future. The working titles, 1944 and 2024, respectively, follow in the same style of its predecessors, 1883 -- which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill -- and 1923 -- starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

As previously confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew McConaughey is on board to star in one of the franchise's forthcoming shows.

In recent months, the show has been surrounded by drama involving its lead actor, Kevin Costner.

Paramount

Paramount Network announced in May that the popular flagship series would be ending after the fifth season, following the impending departure of the series star -- who also serves as an executive producer -- amid ongoing tensions.

In September, during a child support hearing amid his divorce proceedings, the actor addressed the circumstances of his exit from the show.

At the time, he reportedly said on the stand that he changed his schedule to shoot the first part of Yellowstone's fifth season while working on his own movie project, Horizon: An American Saga. While he said he wanted to return for the sixth season, he "couldn’t help them any more."

A press release announcing the series' final episodes issued earlier this month promised an "epic" conclusion to the megahit series.

RELATED CONTENT: