Kevin Costner's first post-Yellowstone project final has a release date. On Thursday, WB announced that Horizon: An American Saga will be released in the summer of 2024.

Chapter one of the film will hit theaters on June 28 and will be followed by chapter two on August 16.

Costner acted in, directed, and produced the two-part theatrical event, which also stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower.

The films are set in the pre-and-post-American Civil War period, and depict the expansion of the American West.

ET can confirm that the complete arc of Costner's project is a planned four-total films. With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the recently concluded Writers Guild of America's strike, production on the third installment has been put on hold.

News of Costner's Yellowstone exit came out amid his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, which was settled last month. Matthew Belloni, founding partner of Puck News, was the first to report the on-set challenges and disagreements that reportedly plagued the show during its final season.

Belloni claimed that Costner has "a pretty big ego" and that this likely "came to the forefront on Yellowstone, especially recently, as has a passion project that he's wanted to do for a long time -- to direct this movie called Horizon, which is a Western that he's directing and starring in."

"He really wanted to put that in front of Yellowstone, and the producers of Yellowstone said, 'Hey, the show is your first priority, we're paying you a lot of money to do this show.' And Kevin just was very headstrong and wanted his way," Belloni alleged. "This was a fight that has been playing out for the past few months now behind the scenes."

During a child support hearing, the actor addressed the circumstances of his exit from the show. While Costner said he wanted to return for the sixth season, he "couldn’t help them anymore." According to Costner, making Horizon was a conflict with filming Yellowstone two times a year.

At that same hearing, Costner's lawyer said that the actor had not yet reached an exit agreement with the Yellowstone team and noted that litigation with the network may be forthcoming.

