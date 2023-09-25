Kevin Costner had some special guests at his charity event. Three days after the Yellowstone actor settled his contentious divorce from Christine Baumgartner, he hosted a One805 fundraiser at his oceanside estate, which featured A-list attendees including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

At the Fall One805 LIVE! Festival, which was held to raise money for first responders across the country, Costner was presented with the Heart of the Community Award. When Costner made his way to the stage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clapped and shook his hand, before presenting him with the award.

Costner was dressed in a white button up and khakis for the event, while Harry wore an all-black look and Meghan looked chic in a black-and-white coat.

Other celebs in attendance at the event included Oprah Winfrey and headliners Maroon 5.

The event came just days after Costner settled his high-profile divorce from Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. He's also dad to Annie, 39, Lily, 37, Joe, 35, and Liam, 26, from previous relationships.

"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a rep for the actor told ET in a joint statement for the duo.

