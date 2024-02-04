Awards season is officially in full swing, and we can't wait to see our favorite musicians hit the red carpet and the stage for the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards.

Hosted once again by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the 2024 GRAMMYs will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime users this Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.

Music's Biggest Night is tonight, and it's bound to be a star-studded event thanks to performances from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and more.

As far as nominations are concerned, SZA is leading the pack with nine GRAMMY nods, which are mostly for her 2022 album SOS. Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste and Lana Del Rey are among those competing in the major categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Taylor Swift is also in the running for Song of the Year for her song "Anti-Hero" from her album Midnights.

The hit film Barbie also had a big impact on the GRAMMYs this year, with 12 nominations for songs that were made for the movie. This includes five nominations for Eilish's single What Was I Made For?. Dance the Night by Dua Lipa, the catchy song that makes you want to bust a move, is up for Song of the Year.

For everything you need to know about the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, like how to watch the GRAMMYs on streaming, who is performing at the GRAMMY Awards and more, read on.

When are the 2024 GRAMMY Awards?

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards air on Sunday, February 4, from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the 2024 GRAMMY Awards?

You can watch the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards live on CBS. If you don't have access to the cable network, you can stream the award show live on the streaming service Paramount+ with Showtime. Right now, new and eligible subscribers can enjoy a seven-day trial of Paramount+

Streaming services with live TV that include CBS, like Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, are also an option for watching the 2024 GRAMMY Awards live.

Who is hosting the 2024 GRAMMY Awards?

Former The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is returning to host the 2024 GRAMMYs. Noah has hosted the awards show since 2021.

Who is performing at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards?

Plenty of our favorite artists will be gracing our screens with musical performances during this year's GRAMMYs. Nomination front-runner SZA, Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2 are all slated to perform at the awards ceremony.

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is scheduled to sing live from the GRAMMYs stage for the first time in her career.

Who is nominated for the 2024 GRAMMYs?

The 2024 GRAMMY nominees list is stacked. A few of the artists nominated this year include SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste and Miley Cyrus.

SZA is going into the night with nine nominations. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would break records and become the female artist with the most wins in a single night — a record currently held by Adele and Beyoncé with six wins in one ceremony.

