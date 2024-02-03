Miley Cyrus Will Perform 'Flowers' at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards

ET has confirmed Miley Cyrus will perform her hit song "Flowers" at Sunday's 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

According to Variety, who was first to break the news, the 31-year-old had a "blow-you-away good" rehearsal Friday at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The outlet, citing a source close to the situation, added that it's clear Cyrus "is in fine vocal form."

When she hits the stage Sunday to perform the hit track off of her Endless Summer Vacation album, it'll be the first time Cyrus will perform the catchy tune on TV since dropping the single just over a year ago. Cyrus is nominated for six awards this year -- Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The road to her first GRAMMY won't come easy. She's competing against giants likes of Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, John Batiste and Sza, among others. This year's nominations bring Cyrus' count total to eight nominations. She was nominated for her first GRAMMY in 2015 when Bangers got a nom in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. She earned her second nom in 2022 for Album of the Year as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's Montero.

ET was with Cyrus, who was 22 at the time, when she was nominated for her first GRAMMY.

"My friend was in my room and he said, 'Hey, you just got nominated for a GRAMMY,'" Cyrus recalled at the time. "And I was just like ... I thought it was a joke."

