The rumors are true! Beyoncé and JAY-Z are 100 percent confirmed to attend Clive Davis' annual pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The source? The legendary music producer himself, who sat down with ET's Denny Directo to talk about the annual star-studded soiree that's been iconic since it first began in 1976. And the man himself tells ET that Bey and Hova are attending the pre-GRAMMY bash.

"I'll confirm those rumors, yes," Davis tells ET. "[It's a] big deal. I've know them for many years, and their presence deserves that kind of excitement."

Davis' pre-GRAMMY party is arguably the most coveted ticket in town ahead of music's biggest awards night. The gala unites legends among legends -- from Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys to Carlos Santana, Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

For normies who've never rubbed elbows with music royalty can take solace in that Davis confirms a documentary is in the works to show the world the aura that fills these rooms when icons get together for his annual gala.

Beyonce and Jay-Z during Clive Davis' Pre-GRAMMY Party at Beverly Hills Hotel in 2005. - Getty

"I'm happy to say we're working on a documentary, which is gonna span the history of this party," he says. "Unseen performances that no one else has ever seen. I mean, duets of Whitney Houston with Natalie Cole. Rod Stewart with Lou Reed and Slash. I once asked Alicia [Keys], 'You've won all these GRAMMYs and your album is multi-platinum, what is your biggest dream? And she said, 'My biggest dream is to perform at your GRAMMY party in a duet with Aretha Franklin.' And, of course, I arranged all that."

He added, "So, we're in the process of going over the history and it's just dazzling. No one has ever seen anything like it."

As for what's to be expected of a party that seems to top parties of years prior? The unseen, of course.

"I envision for the party this year what I've always envisioned -- performances that you've never seen before," Davis says. "Pairing of artists that you've never seen perform together."

Clive Davis and The Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala unfolds Saturday at the Beverly Hilton.

RELATED CONTENT: