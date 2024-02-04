The 66th GRAMMY Awards honored major players who have died in the last year at Sunday's awards show, and featured a show-stopping tribute to Tina Turner that saw Fantasia Barrino belting out an epic cover of "Proud Mary."

Oprah Winfrey introduced Barrino's performance, and the songstress delivered the captivating, uplifting rendition while shimmering in gold fringe and absolutely owning the spotlight.

Before Barrino's epic number, Stevie Wonder took the stage and honored the memory of Tony Bennett during the sprawling and moving "In Memoriam" segment.

Wonder recalled his love and respect for the music legend, and explained how inspiring Bennett was, "not just because of his voice, which was incredible, but because of his love for art, his love for peace and unity, his love for civil rights. I remember, as a little boy, him being in places where most people would not even go to stand for the right of freedom for everyone."

"So, Tony, I'm going to miss you forever. I love you always, and God bless that God allowed us to have you and have us in this time and space in our lives," Wonder added.

Wonder then played "For Once in My Life," and sang a duet with a video of Bennett -- who died on July 21, 2023 -- via the magic of technology.

Wonder then played a cover of "The Best Is Yet to Come," for part of the In Memoriam segment, followed by Annie Lennox, who delivered a tearful rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Lenny Kravitz then took the stage to introduce a tribute to Clarence Avant, performed by Jon Batiste with a gospel-infused rendition of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

