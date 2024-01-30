Following the news of Chita Rivera's death on Tuesday, tributes from co-stars and friends rapidly began pouring in for the Broadway legend.

Among those to grieve the loss of the actress were notable names like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno and more, each posthumously honoring Rivera who left her mark on the theater world.

"🙏🏻Chita Rivera🙏🏻 There are no words to tell you what an incredible impact you have had on my life. From dreaming of being you as a little girl, then meeting you and then being deeply connected to you by playing the one and only Velma Kelly in Chicago," Zeta-Jones wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

The actress, 54, won an Oscar for her role as Velma Kelly in 2002's Chicago. Rivera originated the role on Broadway and even appeared in the Best Picture winner starring Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger and Richard Gere. The movie was nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

"There will never, ever, be anyone like you Chita, ever. Dim the lights on Broadway! Or, may I suggest, we just plug the plug. I love you Chita, sleep tight my Queen🙏🏻" Zeta-Jones continued, sharing a photo of a young Rivera from her early years on the Great White Way.

In a statement to ET, Moreno -- who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 version of West Side Story, a role Rivera originated on Broadway -- remembered the late actress and thanked her for her commitment to theater.

"Chita Rivera is eternal. I remember seeing her for the first time in Mr. Wonderful and exclaiming, 'Oh my god, who IS that?' When I found out that this astonishing creature was one of my people, I crowed with pride," Moreno shared. "Over the years, we were sometimes mistaken for each other which I always viewed as a badge of honor. She was the essence of Broadway. As I write this, I am raising a glass to this remarkable woman and friend. Chita, amiga, Salud!"

On Instagram, Moreno shared a photo of herself embracing and affectionately kissing the late actress on the cheek.

One of Rivera's most recent roles came in the form of an appearance in Tick, Tick... Boom! starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda -- a fellow Broadway legend -- called Rivera a "trailblazer" for her work in the theater and shared with his Instagram followers a sweet story from her time on set.

"The trailblazer for 🇵🇷 on Broadway. Originated Anita AND Rosie AND Velma Kelly AND The Spider Woman AND so many more iconic Broadway roles because she was an absolute original," he shared. "When we filmed the diner scene in ttB, she wasn't available for the shoot dates, so I left a chair empty in the diner for those three days. The whole shoot, people kept trying to move the chair or clear space and I'd have to say no, we're GOING to get Chita, I don't know how but we're going to do it. 8 months later on our reshoots, she joined us and held court all day. It remains one of the all time joys of my life. She was magnificent. She IS magnificent, not ready for the past tense just yet."

Miranda ended his post by sending his love to Rivera's family and telling his followers what he will be listening to throughout the day in remembrance.



"My heart is with everyone in Chita’s galaxy of family and friends. We’ll be blasting WSS and Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago and SO MUCH MUSIC, because she left us so much. Gracias, Chita. Alabanza." he wrote.

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters also remembered the "trailblazer" in a statement to ET expressing her gratitude for paving the way for many young actresses.

"She was an amazing talent and vibrant fun person," Peters said. "She was a great star up til the very end. She did it all so very well."

Meanwhile, Tony winner Victoria Clark -- who currently stars in Kimberly Akimbo, wrote, "I never had the pleasure of working with Chita, she was the artist we all looked up to our whole lives - an immortal. She will live on forever in my heart."

Recent Oscar nominee Colman Domingo remembered the actress in a post on X, writing, "A life well lived. An Icon. A friend. Well done Chita Rivera."

Tony winner Laura Benanti honored her Nine co-star on Instagram, sharing a picture of the two of them and saying Rivera was an inspiration, friend and guide during her early years on Broadway.

"Chita Rivera took me under her wing when I was 22 years old and never let me go. She was the brightest star in the galaxy, the hardest worker in the room, the funniest and warmest person at every table. Her legacy will live on forever and I will love her for eternity," Benanti shared.

Mia Farrow also paid homage to the music and stage legend, saying she will never forget being able to watch the actress' greatness in person.

"Chita Rivera was an authentic Broadway icon- a dazzling actress, singer and dancer. No one who was fortunate enough to have seen any of her performances, will ever forget the experience. She gave us so much. Thank you to the magnificent, irreplaceable Chita Rivera," Farrow wrote.

During her time on the stage, Rivera led productions of West Side Story, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Chicago. Her rep, Merle Frimark, confirmed her death at the age of 91 in a statement to ET on Tuesday.

"It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91," Frimark shared.

Her daughter, Lisa Mordente Rivera, also shared a statement, saying that her mother died in New York "after a brief illness."

"She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course," the statement reads, asking for any donations in her memory to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

RELATED CONTENT: