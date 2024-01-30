In a dazzling debut on Broadway, Ariana Madix lit up the stage as Roxie Hart in the revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre on Monday night.

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who has captured the hearts of Bravo fans, delivered a stellar performance that showcased her musical theater roots and left the audience in awe.

The packed crowd included Bravo stars, enthusiastic fans, and Madix's fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Emerson Collins, known for his role on The People's Couch, was also spotted among the attendees.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her mother, Tanya, and her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, also supposed Madix from the audience. The Dancing with the Stars finalist not only earned standing ovations, but also blew a sweet kiss to Wai, capping off a triumphant night for the Broadway newcomer.

Madix's journey to Broadway has been a long-time dream. Before rising to fame on reality TV, she studied musical theater at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. Following her graduation, she moved to New York City with aspirations of landing a role on Broadway. To navigate the challenges of auditions, Madix bartended to make ends meet.

Instagram

After relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood, Madix found herself working at SUR ["Sexy Unique Restaurant"], a bar that later became the backdrop for Vanderpump Rules. Now, a decade of Bravo drama and a "Scandoval" later, Madix has come full circle and made her Broadway dream come true.

Instagram

Chicago, originally a 1975 production that struggled to find success, gained new life with a revival in 1996. The production, featuring Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth, went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Revival. Madix's performance in the iconic role of Roxie Hart adds her name to the list of Bravo stars who have graced the Chicago stage, following in the footsteps of Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Kandi Burrus, and NeNe Leakes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The musical, known for its dark and captivating tale of two women finding fame through criminal notoriety, boasts a score featuring timeless classics like "All That Jazz," "Cell Block Tango," "When You're Good to Mama," and "Razzle Dazzle."

RELATED CONTENT: