Lala Kent is adding context to a comment she made about fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Talking with ET's Brice Sander from the carpet of the premiere of season 11, Lala, 33, discussed her controversial remark, in which she accused Ariana of acting high and mighty after news broke that her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her with former cast mate Rachel Leviss.

"You're gonna have to find out why I said that," Lala said, teasing the unreleased season, which is sure to be packed with drama. "No, you'll see why I say it. Bottom line is, no matter what types of beefs I go through with the girls on this show, I have a tremendous amount of respect for all of them and that will not change."

The comment at the premiere comes one month after a promo for season 11 showed Lala dragging Ariana, seemingly for capitalizing on "Scandoval."

"I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God," Lala says in the promo.

Bravo

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder told ET on Wednesday that as for specifics regarding when and how the comment was made, fans will have to tune in and see.

"You're gonna see, you know, everything plays out. And I think what's great about this season is that people will be torn," Lala said. "And I love when people are torn on reality TV because it creates the conversation. You know, cause there's nothing more I love than like Bravo talk."

ET also spoke with Ariana, 38, at the Bravo event and asked what she thought about Lala's declaration, which she had a tongue-in-cheek response to.

"Well, come correct. It's goddess, and I always was one and so was she," Ariana told ET.

Watch the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 11 in the player below:

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Returning cast members include Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz as well as Lala, Ariana, and Tom. Rachel decided not to return to the Bravo series for its new season.

For more Vanderpump Rules headlines, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: