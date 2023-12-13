Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is addressing the rumors surrounding her late-night hangout with Tom Sandoval at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 38-year-old reality star set the record straight on a recent episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, shedding light on the circumstances that led to their unexpected tête-à-tête.

According to Shay, after the bar closed and lights came on during the event, the group was dispersing down the hall. However, she and Sandoval found themselves engrossed in a deep conversation and decided to continue it in his hotel room.

"As we're all walking down the hall, that's where everyone else continued to go. We're like, 'Well, we're having a great conversation, let's just go.'"

Contrary to speculations, Shay clarified that their interaction was more about a genuine discussion with Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers than anything else.

"We sat on the couch, as you see in the Story that Sandoval posted. I'm literally sitting in the corner talking to Captain Jason," Shay explained on the podcast.

Despite the appearance of camaraderie, Shay asserted that her relationship with Sandoval isn't without its complexities. She disclosed that she confronted Sandoval about comments he made regarding his ex, Ariana Madix, during the event. Shay emphasized her disapproval of him continuously bringing up past issues and urged him to allow Madix to heal.

"After that, I pulled Sandoval aside," the Bravolebrity recounted. "I told him I did not like the things that I heard he said about Ariana that day on the carpet. I said, 'I don't care if you're saying she did this, you deserved what happened to you. I don't like that you're continuing to bring things up. You keep picking a scab. I need you to let her heal.'"

"Talk about anything else in your life, but let her be," Shay continued. "I literally put him in his place and Captain Jason can attest to that. He was there for part of the conversation where I'm yelling at Sandoval in his room."

While Shay may not have fully forgiven Sandoval for his actions, she opened up about the inner struggle she faced during the filming of Vanderpump Rules' 11th season.

As she explained, "Do I just stay team Ariana and say F Tom forever? Do I try to work towards a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to her? It was this whole inner struggle all season long where I'm like, 'I had things that I need to work through so I can sleep at night.'"

The reality star also addressed the impact of Sandoval's actions on her friendship with Madix, stating, "I don't think Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on me personally."

Vanderpump Rules is set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and will document the cast picking up the pieces in the wake of Scandoval, the fan-named term for Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss, which ended his nearly decade-long romance with Madix.

