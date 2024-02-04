Celine Dion took to the stage at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards to surprise the audience and announce the winner of the highly coveted Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift for Midnights.

During the Sunday evening awards show, the 16-time GRAMMY nominee, 55, shocked the crowd by showing up and presenting the award amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022 and has made few public appearances since.

"Thank you all, I love you right back," Dion told the audience on Sunday. "When I say I am happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart."

Getty Images

Dion, the 1997 winner of the Album of the Year award for Falling Into You, arrived to a standing ovation from those in attendance. The condition the singer is fighting led to her canceling various concerts, as well as the discontinuation of her Courage World Tour, which she last performed in March 2020.

Just before she appeared on stage, ET learned that Dion is feeling good as she continues to fight her Stiff Person Syndrome and wanted to be a part of the night.

On top of her win in the Album of the Year category, the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" singer has four GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Album (Falling Into You), Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance ("My Heart Will Go On"), and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (Beauty & The Beast).

getty

The appearance comes on the heels of the announcement that the singer's documentary, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, has found a home at Amazon MGM Studios.

According to the film's official synopsis, I Am: Celine Dion is "an intimate exploration that takes viewers on a journey inside the singer's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans."

From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar's never-before-seen private life.

"An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness," the description reads.

The last public appearance made by the singer was when she attended an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with her three sons.

The singer documented the special family moment in a heartwarming Instagram post. "They played so well, what a game," expressed Dion in the post's caption. "Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

In the shared photos, Celine was seen alongside her 22-year-old son René-Charles, as well as her 13-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, as they enjoyed a visit with the Canadiens after the thrilling game. The Montreal Canadiens also joined in the celebration, leaving a sweet comment on the post, "Thank you for the beautiful moment, Celine! 🫶."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: