Celine Dion and her children kicked off the start of hockey season with a family outing. The 55-year-old "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder stiff person syndrome in December 2022, attended an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday night.

Dion documented the special family moment in a heartwarming Instagram post. The post featured a rare collection of group photos with her three sons. "They played so well, what a game," expressed Dion in the post's caption, "Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

In the shared photos, Céline Dion was seen alongside her 22-year-old son René-Charles, as well as her 13-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, as they enjoyed a visit with the Canadiens after the thrilling game. The Montreal Canadiens also joined in the celebration, leaving a sweet comment on the post, "Thank you for the beautiful moment, Celine! 🫶."

Celine's stiff person syndrome diagnosis forced her to cancel various concerts and ultimately led to the discontinuation of her Courage World Tour, which she last performed in March 2020.

Stiff person syndrome is a "rare, progressive neurological disorder" that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In August, Celine's sister, Claudette Dion, publicly shared her sister's ongoing struggle with the ailment. Despite working with "the top researchers in the field" and trying various treatments, Claudette acknowledged the lack of a definitive cure. She expressed her support for Celine's decision to cancel her tour, emphasizing the importance of listening to one's body and taking the necessary time to rest.

Claudette highlighted the debilitating nature of stiff person syndrome, describing the constant muscle spasms and the inability to control them. She likened the experience to the sudden leg cramps that jolt people awake at night, but in Celine's case, it affects all muscles.

Since Celine's diagnosis, her sister, Linda Dion, has moved into her Las Vegas home to provide care and support during her challenging journey.

