Celine Dion, who on Thursday announced she's battling Stiff Person Syndrome, has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological disease so extremely rare that, according to the famed Cleveland Clinic, only about one out of every one million people get it.

The Cleveland Clinic, founded in 1921 and credited with pioneering many medical breakthroughs, also says twice as many women suffer from the disease as men, and symptoms -- which can take months or even years to develop and may include violent spasms and an inability to even walk -- can occur at any age but usually within the ages of 30 and 60.

The Mayo Clinic describes Stiff Person Syndrome as "a rare disorder of motor function characterized by involuntary stiffness of axial muscles and superimposed painful muscle spasms, which are often induced by startle or emotional stimuli."

The disease is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The institution says a "definitive diagnosis can be made with a blood test that measure the level of glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies in the blood." According to the NINDS, those with Stiff Person Syndrome "have elevated levels of GAD, an antibody that works against an enzyme involved in the synthesis of an important neurotransmitter in the brain."

The 54-year-old entertainer revealed the diagnosis in an emotional video.

"Hello, everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you, I miss you so much and I can’t wait to be onstage talking to you in person," Dion, wearing an all-black outfit, begins her message. "As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now."

Taking a deep breath, the singer becomes emotional before revealing, "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently I've been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called the Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people."

For some time now, Dion's been forced to cancel or postpone events due to spasms. She now knows what's brought on those spasms, which have impacted her ability to take the stage.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I've been having,” she explained. "Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

There is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, and the best way doctors can treat patients with SPS, according to Yale Medicine, is by focusing on relieving their symptoms with medications such as sedatives, muscle relaxants and steroids.

Some other prescriptions may include immunotherapies such as intravenous immunoglobulin and plasmapheresis. There's also physical and occupational therapy, as well as aqua therapy.

