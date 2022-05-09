Celine Dion spent Mother's Day surrounded by her three sons. The Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a rare family photo of her, her eldest son, René-Charles, 21, and her twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, 11. She also used the post as a way to call attention to the ongoing war in Ukraine and share her sympathy for mothers who have lost their children amid the conflict, and around the world.

In the photo, Dion is sitting at a table with a small cake in front of her while her boys pose next to her -- Eddy and Nelson on her left and René-Charles on her right. The foursome smile for the camera as a bare-faced Dion holds up one of the four lit candles from the icing-topped Bundt cake.

"This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life," Dion wrote before sharing her hopes for mothers who face adversity in times of war and otherwise. "These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Celine xx…"

Dion, who shares her three children with her late husband, René Angélil, most recently gave fans a glimpse at her family in a birthday tribute to her eldest son in January.

The GRAMMY-winning singer posted a throwback picture of the day René-Charles was born, which featured Dion lying down in what appears to be a hospital bed, with her late husband standing beside her. Dion's cradling René-Charles as a newborn.

"21 years of dreams have already passed," Dion penned in the caption. "We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me."

"We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true," she continued. "Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. - Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx."

Dion is reportedly known for signing off with T.V.E.C. in her posts. The acronym is for the French phrase, "Tout va être correct," which translates to "everything will be okay."

The 54-year-old's post comes amid her ongoing struggle with her health. Last month, she revealed that she would have to cancel and postpone some of her upcoming European tour dates due to a slow recovery from "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

The music legend said she must be in "top shape" to perform and she's "just not there yet."

"I wanted you to know that I’m sorry for this news," Dion continued. "I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts, and I appreciate your loyalty. … All I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows ’cause that’s what you deserve."

