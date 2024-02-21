Travis Kelce has friends in all places -- Garth Brooks included!

During his newest episode of Inside Studio G, the famed country singer reacted to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's viral impromptu performance of "Friends in Low Places," which he belted out onstage at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City on Feb. 14.

"I loved it. I thought it was fantastic," Brooks said of Kelce's rendition. "It blew me away because I’m sitting here watching it as it's going down, right? I was like, I never expected that."

In fact, the country star liked it so much, he invited the athlete to sing it again at the grand opening of Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky Tonk in Nashville on March 7.

"I'll send a plane if you want to come and get another shot at the title," Brooks promised, offering to fly Kelce and 10 of his loved ones to Tennessee for the occasion. "I'll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little 'Friends in Low Places' in Friends in Low Places, but we're gonna do it early, Travis."

Referencing Kelce's apparent intoxication at the parade, a voice off-screen quipped, "We'll do the drinking afterwards."

As it came to a close, the celebratory occasion was marred by a fatal shooting, which killed local radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 others -- ranging in age between 8 and 47 years old -- injured. Two men, Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays, are being held on $1 million bond and are each facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. "A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area," a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office stated. Two unidentified juveniles are facing gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

"Travis is trying to process everything that has happened, as is everyone in the Chiefs community," a source told ET. "He is actively trying to find out specifically what the victims' needs are, and where he can help the most. He wants to ensure that the impacted families get what they need during this difficult time."

Kelce's Eighty-Seven & Running charity has since donated $100,000 to the Reyes family, whose two daughters, 8 and 10 years old, were shot at the parade.

Kelce's famous other half, Taylor Swift, donated $100,000 to Lopez-Galvan's family. Wrote the singer on a GoFundMe page, "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

