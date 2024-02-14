Travis Kelce is speaking out in the wake of the horrific shooting that took place in downtown Kansas City following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The Chiefs tight end took to Twitter later that evening, writing, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today."

"My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected," Kelce, 34, added. "KC, you mean the world to me."

On Wednesday afternoon, 22 people were shot -- including nine children -- after gunfire erupted just west of Union Station moments after the parade came to an end, and one victim died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a press conference that a motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

It's also unclear if there was more than one shooting. Police initially said two armed individuals were taken into custody, but Graves later added that a third individual had also been detained.

Graves, who added that police recovered at least one firearm, confirmed that Children's Mercy Hospital is treating 12 patients who attended the rally and of those 12 patients, 11 are children and nine of the injured have gunshot wounds. The 22 gunshot victims were taken to three separate hospitals. An official with Children's Mercy later said that all patients being treated at Children's Mercy are expected to have a full recovery.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed no one with the Chiefs -- players or staff -- suffered injuries. He added that Chiefs players, their spouses and team staff were among the hundreds who "ran in fear for their lives."

Video and images show people running for cover as chaos descended around Union Station, site of where the Chiefs held their rally after completing a parade that slowly snaked its way through downtown.

The Chiefs later released a statement addressing the tragic events.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Chiefs were celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl victory after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

