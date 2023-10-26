Grey's Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey has released a statement following the shocking and devastating mass shooting in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine, offering his support and love to the community as it mourns.

"I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine. Maine's great strength is it's sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act," the 57-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Authorities say a U.S. Army reservist fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday evening. More than a dozen others were injured in the incidents.

"My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community," Dempsey shared with his 6.7 million Instagram followers.

As of Thursday morning, law enforcement officials are still searching for the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine, according to The Associated Press.

In addition to his online statement, the actor's cancer nonprofit -- the Dempsey Center -- announced on its website that the Portland, Maine, and Lewiston locations would be closed to the public Thursday "out of an abundance of caution."

The actor launched the Dempsey Center in 2008 after watching his own mother's struggle with ovarian cancer. The charity provides "personalized and comprehensive cancer care at no cost," according to its website.

In a 2018 interview with ET, Dempsey shared what it was like to grow up in Lewiston, saying he even had trouble returning home for visits.

"This is a community who have lost a lot of jobs," he noted at the time. "And for me as a young person, you know, there wasn't a lot of outlook. There wasn't a lot of hope. You know, it's like, 'Why doesn't anybody come for me? Who's out there in the world?' And that used to come up when I came back. Now, it's different. I have a different perspective on it and I think that's what's special about coming here. .... 'Don't forget where you come from' was some advice I got really early on. I was going to theater at Monmouth here and I never forgot that."

The community in Lewiston is now reeling from the events and looking for answers and justice.

NewsNation's Chris Cuomo was on the ground in Lewiston on Thursday, and joined ET via Zoom to share what the atmosphere was like in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"People are broken. It’s a very intimate place. And everybody knows somebody who was involved in this," Cuomo told ET.

"And there were kids involved. So they are in pain. They're afraid. And it's almost like you have to treat the community as a family and tread lightly," the anchor said.

The shooting occurred at a restaurant and a bowling alley, where one parent told ABC News that a childrens' league was playing when the gunman entered. Of those who were killed in the shooting, eight have been identified. Police told the AP that Card is wanted on suspicion of at least eight murders while officials work to identify the other victims.

Horror author Stephen King -- a Maine resident whose books are often set in his home state -- tweeted a statement early Thursday morning after learning of the shootings that occurred not far from his own home.

"The shootings occurred less than 50 miles from where I live. I went to high school in Lisbon," he wrote.

"It’s the rapid-fire killing machines, people. This is madness in the name of freedom. Stop electing apologists for murder," King shared.

Early Thursday morning, stand-up comedian John Mulaney announced that shows scheduled over the weekend in Maine with friend and fellow comedian Pete Davidson would be postponed.

"We are devastated by the events in Lewiston," Mulaney wrote. "We are thinking of you all."

