Patrick Mahomes and members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization are speaking out after multiple people were injured during a shooting following the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade.

Mahomes took to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the shooting, writing that he was "Praying for Kansas City…"

His wife, Brittany, also spoke out on her Instagram story.

"Shooting people is never the answer," "Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."

Linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs' VP of Sports Medicine and Performance, was with coach Andy Reid following the event, and posted to X, "My wife and I along with Coach Reid and his family are safe and on a bus headed to Arrowhead. Thank you to @kcpolice and others."

Wednesday's day of celebration for the Chiefs (who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday in Las Vegas) ended with multiple people injured and two people arrested, following a shooting in downtown Kansas City.

Around 3:05 p.m. the Kansas City Police Department tweeted that there were reports of shots fired at Union Station and asked members of the public to clear the area. The official account followed up, writing, "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

It continued, "Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through."

Prior to the incident, Kelce, Mahomes, Coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs organization celebrated their third Super Bowl victory in fives years with their fans. During the parade, thousands of fans lined the streets of Kansas City as the team made their way through the district on a float and stood onstage where teammates gave speeches.

