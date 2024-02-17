Good news out of Kansas City. A spokesperson at Children's Mercy Hospital said all 12 patients being treated there -- including nine children with gunshot wounds -- have been discharged.

"We have great news to share -- all patients have been discharged from Children’s Mercy," a statement read from a hospital official. "We will not be scheduling any press conferences or participating in interviews this weekend."

The news comes one day after two juveniles were charged in connection to the deadly mass shooting that killed one person. According to the Jackson County Family Court Division, the juveniles were charged Thursday and they are in custody at a juvenile detention center. They are being held on gun-related charges and resisting arrest. Officials say they anticipates additional charges as the Kansas City Police Department's investigation continues to run its course.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference Thursday that a total of 23 people were shot near Union Station and one person was killed. That deceased person was identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan -- a mother of two, diehard Chiefs fan and popular DJ and radio host at KKFI's 90.1 FM. She was 43.

"We are still learning about her, but know that she is beloved by many," Graves said at a news conference. "To her family and friends, we are with you and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder."

Graves also shared that a preliminary investigation shows there was no nexus to terrorism or violent extremism. The mass shooting, Graves said, stemmed from an apparent dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.

The 22 other shooting victims range in age between 8 and 47 years old, and at least half of the victims are under the age of 16. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

As previously reported, a dozen people were transported to Children's Mercy Hospital, including 11 children, nine of whom were being treated for gunshot wounds. A hospital official previously said those being treated at Children's Mercy were expected to make a full recovery. A hospital official also said that some players from the Chiefs -- including quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- have been extremely supportive and Chiefs brass reached out to the hospital.

Chaos unfolded after shots ran out west of Union Station and just moments after the parade and rally came to a close. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday that he and his family -- along with Chiefs players, their spouses and team staff -- were among the hundreds who "ran in fear for their lives."

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Getty

Video and images show people running for cover as chaos descended around Union Station, site of where the Chiefs held their rally after completing a parade that slowly snaked its way through downtown.

Moments after the shooting, Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "Praying for Kansas City." Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also tweeted, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs' VP of Sports Medicine and Performance, also tweeted that he and his wife "along with Coach Reid and his family are safe on a bus headed to Arrowhead [Stadium]."

The Chiefs later released a statement addressing the tragic events.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Chiefs were celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

RELATED CONTENT: