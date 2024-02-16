Travis Kelce is giving back. On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, through his Eighty-Seven & Running charity, donated $100,000 to the Reyes family, whose two daughters, aged 8 and 10, were shot at the team's Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The charity, which seeks to empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, STEM, and the arts, made the donation with two $50,000 payments on GoFundMe.

As of Friday evening, the Reyes family's fundraising page had surpassed its $100,000 goal by nearly $75,000. In a Friday press release, the family said that donations will finance the girls' medical expenses, with any leftover money going to their college funds.

As for the girls' health, the press released said they are "making good progress in their recovery" after they were shot in the leg and underwent surgery. They will both be in casts "for several months," and the family noted that they "will endure follow-up doctor's visits for the next few years."

"They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility," the family, who was recently visited in the hospital by Patrick Mahomes, said. "While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

It's no surprise that Kelce decided to give back. A source recently told ET that he was "actively trying to find out specifically what the victims' needs are, and where he can help the most."

"He wants to ensure that the impacted families get what they need during this difficult time," the source said, with a second source adding, "Travis is a passionate man with a big heart. He loves and respects his teammates and profession, and takes football very seriously. He also loves Kansas City, and is heartbroken by what has happened."

"The Super Bowl win was meant to bring unity and light to the city, and it’s been overshadowed by the horrible events that took place," the second source additionally said. "The hope is for the city to heal, and for the fans and community to continue to stand united during this difficult time."

Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also gave back, donating $100,000 to the GoFundMe that was started in memory of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting. As of Friday evening, that fundraiser reached more than $300,000, well over its initial $75,000 goal.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss," she wrote in the comments section of the page. "With love, Taylor Swift."

On Friday, the Jackson County Family Court Division announced that two juveniles have been charged in the mass shooting and are currently being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related charges and for resisting arrest. Officials said they anticipate additional charges as the Kansas City Police Department's investigation continues to run its course.

Because the two charged individuals are juveniles, their names will not be released and future hearings are not open to the public pursuant to Missouri law.

Kansas City Police chief Stacey Graves previously said that the city's preliminary investigation shows the mass shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between several people that ended in gunfire. The 23 shooting victims range in age between 8 and 47 years old, and at least half of the victims are under the age of 16. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

RELATED CONTENT: